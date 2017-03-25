Super Ways To Become A Super Cook

Do you ever sit in a restaurant enjoying a delicious meal, and think about how it was prepared? Did you ever try to recreate that specific dish at home? Utilize the tips in this article to prepare your favorite meals, plus create delicious new dishes for any occasion. Cooking can be enjoyable and relaxing for anyone.

To prevent your homemade pizza from becoming soggy with all of the juicy toppings you add, lightly coat the bare dough with olive oil. Pizza sauce, peppers and meats can all weigh down a pizza dough and cause it to be soggy even after baking so be sure to brush on a bit of olive oil for a crispier, firmer pizza!

After removing corn from the cob, scrap the cob with the back of your knife. Doing this will extract the "milk" from it. Drizzle the "milk" over the corn to add extra flavor.

Cheese is one of the best things that you can add to pastas and different types of meats. If you are making pasta, do not forget to buy grated cheese and put it on the table for people to add to their dish. This will improve the quality and texture of the meal.

If you are planning to sauté garlic, you will want to slice it instead of mincing it, which will reduce the chance for it to burn. Following certain procedures will not only improve the taste of your dishes in the kitchen but will increase your effectiveness and efficiency in getting the job done.

Use a heavy duty, zip-lock plastic bag to separate pan drippings. After roasting meat, pour the pan drippings into a zip-lock plastic bag. Let the fat rise to the top. Carefully snip off one of the bottom corners on the bag, and pour out the fat-free broth. The fat will stay in the plastic bag, and you will have a tasty broth as a base for gravy or a sauce.

You should cook chicken stew if you need to make a quick meal. Take a carton of chicken broth and put it in a large stock pot. Add cooked shredded chicken, diced potatoes, carrots, green beans and onions to the pot. Season to taste and cook for three hours on low. It is a tasty meal that does not take a lot of work.

Keep a few cut up, washed, and prepared vegetables in your freezer. This will reduce your prep time when you're cooking a recipe. Onions and peppers are great to freeze. Just buy them fresh, wash and cut them when you have time, and store them in individual zip lock bags.

How to achieve perfect scrambled eggs. Always cook your eggs in butter. Don't be tempted to use oil. Allow two eggs per person, and beat with a little salt and freshly ground pepper. Scrambled eggs should be cooked slowly over a low heat, and stirred continuously. Scrape the bottom of the pan and constantly bring the outside edges into the middle. Serve on a warm plate. Enjoy!

While garlic is excellent for cooking, it can also be absorbed into your hands. To get rid of this odor, or any other strong cooking smell, rub your hands on the inside of your stainless steal sink. This will remove the scent from your hands and stop it from transferring.

When you are using your cutting board to chop herbs, sprinkle a little salt on the board. Salt will not only add flavor to your herbs, but it will keep the herbs on the cutting board. Don't put too much salt on the board, though. Don't add salt later, either, as there should be enough absorbed when you are chopping. The salt will stick to the herbs, adding some extra flavor to your dish.

If you are stuck trying to figure out what to cook for dinner during the week, consider building your meals around themes. "Mexican Monday" could mean burritos or a nice taco salad. How about "Tuscan Tuesday" featuring spaghetti and meatballs or maybe meatball subs? And "Fish Friday" offers lots of options for shrimp, salmon or even tuna. Bring the whole family into the fun by letting the kids pick a theme and help plan the meal that day.

If you and your significant other love cooking, then consider taking a cooking class for couples! Couples cooking classes can help you explore new cuisines, enjoy each other's company and also learn more about working together in the kitchen. A well-kept secret is that the guys enjoy these classes as much as the ladies "

and it often leads to the fellows taking a greater role in cooking at home.

When you are cooking any dessert that has strawberries in it, add a small amount of aged balsamic vinegar. The vinegar gives the dessert a sweet taste and it helps to enhance the strawberry's taste. If the dessert is something bigger, such as a strawberry cake, add a touch more balsamic vinegar.

Now that you have read some of these great tips, you should be ready to tackle making something delicious. Practice will make perfect though, so don't be discouraged if you don't get it right the first time around. Just like in anything else, let failure be your teacher.